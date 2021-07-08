The most popular new and used cars in every state

(iSeeCars) – “The land of the free” is also the land of the pickup truck. The Ford F-150 has been America’s best-selling new vehicle for an astounding 39 years, and three additional pickup trucks are also among the top 10 best sellers. Pickup trucks are also popular with used car buyers, with pickups accounting for the top three best-selling used vehicles.

While pickup trucks dominate sales across the country, how do they fare in individual states? To find out, iSeeCars looked at over 12.9 million vehicle sales to determine the most popular used and new cars by state.

Before we look at the top-selling new and used cars by state, here are some interesting statistics:

Most Popular Cars by State: By the Numbers:

Pickup trucks are the most popular new car in 34 of 50 states.

Pickup trucks are the most popular used car in 40 of 50 states.

The Ford F-150 is the most popular new car in 22 of 50 states.

The Ford F-150 is the most popular used car in 39 of 50 states.

Excluding pickup trucks, the most popular new car is the Hyundai Tucson in 6 states.

Excluding pickup trucks, the most popular used cars are the Nissan Sentra, the Honda Civic, and the Toyota RAV4 in two states each.

California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont are the only states without a pickup truck as the most popular new or used vehicle.

Most Popular New and Used Cars by State:

Here are the most popular new and used vehicles in every state:

Most Popular Used Cars by State – iSeeCars State Most Popular New Car % Vehicle Share in State Most Popular Used Car % Vehicle Share in State Alabama Ford F-150 5.5% Ford F-150 4.3% Alaska Ram Pickup 1500 17.9% Ford F-150 6.8% Arizona Ram Pickup 1500 3.3% Ford F-150 2.8% Arkansas GMC Sierra 1500 7.4% Ford F-150 4.2% California Honda Civic 5.5% Honda Civic 3.5% Colorado Ford F-150 6.2% Ford F-150 3.8% Connecticut Hyundai Tucson 4.3% Nissan Rogue 3.2% Delaware Ford F-150 3.4% Ford F-150 2.8% Florida Hyundai Tucson 3.0% Ford F-150 2.7% Georgia Ford F-150 5.9% Ford F-150 3.8% Hawaii Nissan Frontier 5.0% Nissan Sentra 3.8% Idaho Ford F-150 7.9% Ford F-150 7.2% Illinois Hyundai Tucson 3.2% Ford F-150 2.8% Indiana Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4.2% Ford F-150 3.8% Iowa Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.0% Ford F-150 5.0% Kansas Ford F-150 7.4% Ford F-150 5.0% Kentucky Ford F-150 4.2% Ford F-150 4.0% Louisiana Ford F-150 6.3% Ford F-150 4.9% Maine Ford F-150 10.6% Ford F-150 5.3% Maryland Toyota RAV4 4.0% Toyota Camry 2.2% Massachusetts Honda CR-V 4.3% Toyota RAV4 3.6% Michigan Ram Pickup 1500 6.7% Ford Escape 5.9% Minnesota Ford F-150 4.7% Ford F-150 4.5% Mississippi Ford F-150 5.2% Ford F-150 5.7% Missouri Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3% Ford F-150 4.5% Montana Ford F-150 13.6% Ford F-150 8.2% Nebraska Ford F-150 10.0% Ford F-150 4.5% Nevada Ford F-150 4.9% Nissan Sentra 2.3% New Hampshire Hyundai Tucson 3.6% Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.1% New Jersey Honda CR-V 2.9% Honda Civic 3.2% New Mexico Ford F-150 5.7% Ford F-150 4.4% New York Hyundai Tucson 3.7% Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.8% North Carolina Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4.3% Ford F-150 2.3% North Dakota Ram Pickup 1500 8.2% Ford F-150 6.1% Ohio Chevrolet Equinox 4.2% Ford F-150 3.7% Oklahoma Chevrolet Silverado 1500 6.2% Ford F-150 5.9% Oregon Ford F-150 4.8% Ford F-150 3.5% Pennsylvania Honda CR-V 3.1% Ford F-150 3.4% Rhode Island Hyundai Tucson 4.8% Ford F-150 3.1% South Carolina Honda CR-V 4.1% Ford F-150 3.6% South Dakota GMC Sierra 1500 13.3% Ford F-150 7.3% Tennessee Ford F-150 4.2% Ford F-150 4.1% Texas Ford F-150 5.9% Ford F-150 4.3% Utah Ford F-150 5.9% Ford F-150 4.7% Vermont Toyota RAV4 7.4% Toyota RAV4 4.8% Virginia Toyota RAV4 4.8% Ford F-150 3.0% Washington Subaru Forester 3.7% Ford F-150 4.0% West Virginia Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 5.7% Wisconsin Ford F-150 5.6% Ford F-150 5.6% Wyoming Ford F-150 13.9% Ford F-150 7.6%

The ubiquitous Ford F-150 dominates new and used car sales, while additional American pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Ram Pickup 1500, and the GMC Sierra 1500 also appear as the most popular vehicles in multiple states. Thanks to their versatility, pickup trucks have evolved from being strictly work vehicles to being embraced as family-friendly haulers. Pickup trucks remain in-demand vehicles for both new and used car buyers, with no signs of slowing down.

