1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been harvested

News
Posted: / Updated:

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR TISHMAN SPEYER- This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 77-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce, is craned onto a flatbed truck after being cut from the yard of Carol Schultz, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Florida, NY. The tree will be brought into New York City by flatbed truck and erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

FLORIDA, N.Y. (AP) — A Norway spruce that years ago was displayed on its owner’s coffee table will soon rise in a much grander setting: the middle of Rockefeller Center.

Carol Schultz bought the sapling for the 1959 Christmas season. After displaying it in her home in the village of Florida, New York, she planted it in her front yard.

In 2010, Schultz and her companion Richard O’Donnell went on Rockefeller Center’s website and made the 14-ton tree’s bid for stardom.

Earlier this year, they learned it had been chosen.

It was cut on Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.

It will arrive on Saturday at Rockefeller Center, where it will be hoisted and surrounded by scaffolding for the decoration process.

The lighting ceremony is on Dec. 4.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"

Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District"

Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair"

Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting"

Meredith Kennedy appointed as new 78th District Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meredith Kennedy appointed as new 78th District Judge"

Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe"

fake funerals are a growing trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "fake funerals are a growing trend"

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"