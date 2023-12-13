CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the fall of 2021, the West Texas A&M University Office of Civil Rights & Title IX received a complaint from a campus police officer about alleged workplace harassment, sex discrimination and hostile, unfair treatment by superior officers within the WT University Police Department.

Then, a few days later, there was another. Then another. Then, in the course of interviews with other department employees, there were more.

That Title IX investigation ended officially in the early months of 2022, but its impact has included at least seven people on what had been a 12-officer department having been fired, demoted or resigned. The Title IX director who was in charge of that investigation also was fired.

That would be Georganna Ecker, who was the director of the Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance Department at WTAMU from 2020 to 2022 and who conducted an investigation that uncovered what participants describe in interviews and court filings as instances of workplace harassment based on sex discrimination, a hostile workplace environment with the fear of retaliation against those who voiced complaints, and officers not feeling protected or supported by their superiors.

The investigation implicated a number of the highest-ranking people in the department at the time: WTAMU Police Chief Shawn Burns, former Assistant Chief Robert Byrd, former Patrol Lieutenant Zachary Nethery and former Patrol Sergeant Aaron Price.

Ecker is one of three people who have filed federal lawsuits accusing the department and the Texas A&M University System of retaliation for participating in the investigation itself:

Ecker filed her federal lawsuit in March 2023 against WTAMU and the university system, alleging that she was fired in retaliation for conducting the Title IX investigation and reporting that she had found evidence of “unlawful conduct” and multiple violations within the department.

Nathan Crawford, a former detective with the WTAMU Police Department, sued in September 2023, alleging he was forced out of his job in May 2023 as a result of years of being “worn down” by ongoing retaliation from officials after he cooperated with the 2021 Title IX investigation.

WTAMU Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Barbara Ferrara-Faltinek sued WTAMU in September 2023, alleging that WTAMU and the university system have treated her with hostility and retaliated against her by derailing her career in the wake of the 2021 Title IX investigation.

(Below: Previous on-air coverage of Ecker’s, Crawford’s and Ferrara-Faltinek’s federal lawsuits against West Texas A&M University.)

WTAMU and the Texas A&M University System responded to Ecker’s lawsuit in May and denied the majority of her allegations, arguing that the 11th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution grants the university and the system immunity from the lawsuit and alleging that Ecker’s claims are barred because some of them were filed outside of the 300-day statute of limitations.

The 11th Amendment prohibits federal courts from hearing certain lawsuits against states; it has also been interpreted to mean that state courts can choose not to hear certain lawsuits against the state if those lawsuits are based on federal law.

An email from a public information staff member to MyHighPlains.com said WTAMU and its police department does not comment on pending litigation. The email did not provide responses to questions.

MyHighPlains.com has interviewed many of the individuals involved in the Title IX investigation – including two officers whose complaints launched it – and the lawsuits and pieced together the timeline that emerged since the first suit was filed in March. MyHighPlains.com also obtained documentation and the full initial investigation report as compiled and submitted by Ecker while she was still acting as WTAMU’s Title IX director.

But WTAMU’s Public Records Center rejected MyHighPlains.com’s Freedom of Information Act request for its system’s copy of that investigation, saying that the Texas Public Information Act (in conjunction with the Texas Education Code) prohibits the release of that report.

All three lawsuits have been filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division and assigned to US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk. However, both Crawford and Ferrara-Faltinek’s federal lawsuits have also been referred to US Magistrate Judge Reno in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas Houston Division for pretrial management. None of the three have yet had a hearing date set.

Lawyers representing WTAMU and the Texas A&M University System have not yet filed responses to Crawford’s and Ferrara-Faltinek’s lawsuits.

The people at the center of the Title IX investigation

Ecker, Crawford, and Ferrara-Faltinek all said in their lawsuits that they believe WTAMU and the university system retaliated against them for their participation in the 2021 Title IX investigation, and two of the officers who filed the complaints that led to that told MyHighPlains.com that they believe the alleged retaliation impacted everyone who cooperated with the investigation because it implicated those at the top of the department:

Burns has been the WTAMU police chief for more than 20 years, and both he and the Title IX director – formerly Ecker – are supervised by Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance. All three plaintiffs and at least four current or former WTAMU police department employees have said Burns made comments about retaliating against the Title IX investigation, including saying in January 2022 that he was going to “stack bodies,” as said in court documents. He remains the chief.

Byrd was the assistant chief from 2018 until he retired and was replaced in January 2023 by then-officer Kyle Hawbaker.

Nethery was identified during the initial Title IX investigation for a “Failure to Report” violation for not reporting complaints of gender discrimination at the hands of Price. An investigation found he was responsible for the charge, court documents submitted by Ecker state. Nethery resigned in February 2022 amid the investigation into him and during the final weeks of the initial Title IX investigation.

Price began working with the WTAMU police in 2012 and was the subject of the complaints that led to the Title IX investigation, when multiple then-officers accused him of sex discrimination. Court documents submitted by Ecker and employment notes by the city of Amarillo show Price left WTAMU sometime after February 2022 and joined the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office.

MyHighPlains.com did not receive requested statements or interviews from WTAMU and its police department or Price. But two of the officers who began the Title IX investigation spoke with MyHighPlains.com in the summer of 2023: Officer Allison Munsell and former Detective Sonja Young.

‘It wasn’t worth being a police officer anymore.’

Munsell, a former employee of the Amarillo Police Department, resigned from the WTAMU campus police in June 2022 after less than two years on the job. She said she had no problem with the department until she started to train under Price.

Munsell said that working with Price was difficult and at times uncomfortable because of his demeanor and a few minor incidents, but she described an incident in December 2020 in which Price berated her in front of another officer as one of more lasting impact.

Munsell recalled to MyHighPlains.com that Price had asked her to demonstrate how the APD trained her to “clear a room” and afterward commented, “What the f*** was that? That was f***ing stupid. Why would you do that?”

“We tried to talk about it the next day, and it didn’t go over well,” Munsell said. “And then a meeting with the assistant chief happened, and it still didn’t really go over well.… And so just from that point on … he made it awful. Everything I did, it was wrong, he knew more than everybody. And as I got deeper into WT [West Texas A&M], you know, more people started talking and telling me their story about the same sergeant.”

Munsell said that she expressed the difficulties she’d had with Price in a meeting with Price and two of their superiors, then-Patrol Lt. Nethery and Assistant Police Chief Byrd. Munsell eventually was transferred to a different shift, and even afterward she said Price continued to speak negatively about her to their coworkers.

Munsell also noted that she was not the only officer experiencing difficulties with Price. She said many others in the department, specifically the women, felt targeted.

At least three other women had been subjected to unfair treatment and unequally harsh criticisms from Price, she said, and that altogether 12 out of the department’s 15 people had issues with him.

After nearly one year of working with the WT police, with the majority of her coworkers behind her and multiple complaints from around the department ignored, Munsell filed a report with the WT Title IX office in August 2021. Soon after, then-Det. Sonja Young and former officer Simona Cruz also filed Title IX reports.

Almost everyone in the department cooperated with the Title IX investigation, Munsell said, and almost everyone in the department had similar stories.

“So we started the investigation, they interviewed everybody. Everybody had the exact same story of this guy,” Munsell said. “Everybody’s like, ‘We brought it up several times.’ I mean, it’s just amazing how twelve people had the exact same story.”

Despite the support of her coworkers and hopeful that the Title IX office could affect change, Munsell said she was apprehensive during the investigation.

“I’ve been in law enforcement long enough to know that nothing goes an officer’s way,” she said. “And especially when you start going over [the] chief’s head and you go into other avenues for investigation, it usually doesn’t go well. I had a little bit of hope, because it was Title IX. They’re very… they’re just there to do investigation on facts. No matter who it is, they’re gonna do it right, right?”

“But in the back of my mind, I knew how the chief and the sergeant work. And so I knew that there’s a good chance that it doesn’t matter.”

Munsell said her hope for change ended and she felt “deflated” when Ecker was taken off the investigation and when the university system’s legal team became involved.

“That’s when I just knew it was over.” she said.

Court filings state that Price had been put on administrative leave from the end of September 2021 until mid-February 2022, which is shortly after Ecker was taken off the investigation and suspended.

The final Title IX investigation, which was submitted by A&M System Ethics Compliance Office Investigator Trisha Ford and not the WT Title IX office, dropped the numerous accusations against Price.

“It was just like, I know this is wrong, and … it shouldn’t be this hard [to hold someone accountable with so many complaints],” Munsell said. “For this one man to have so much power, to be able to negate what 12 people said, and stick around to have an ungodly amount of paid administrative leave over this investigation, when all of us who were part of this were still working.”

Munsell also said she was among those retaliated against in the wake of the investigation, including an incident in which Chief Burns allegedly filed a civil complaint against her in April 2022 for using her personal phone during an incident seven months before.

“Why would you look at something that happened in October, all the way in March and April? What’s the point? What are you going to get from that? What are you going to gain?” Munsell said. “So this black mark would have gone into my file over it, and so it’s something that makes me easier to be fired…. And so it just to me, it [the timing] didn’t make sense.”

Munsell said, looking back, the favoritism shown toward Price and the combative, hostile nature around the department produced an overall culture without trust that didn’t improve. All of that led her to leave the department in June 2022, she said.

“Just knowing that it wasn’t going to get better… and at that point, I was kind of done with the police world. To me, I had such a bad interaction with all the administration that it wasn’t worth being a police officer anymore,” she said.

“Whatever came out of Price’s mouth was what’s going to happen. The trust in that department is zero…. Nobody trusted anybody. They feared at any point that if they crossed Price, that it was done, that they were getting written up, they’re gonna get fired, they’re gonna be on the blacklist. Like, it was just to a point that everybody said that patrol was patrol, detectives were detectives, and admin was admin.”

Munsell says the cultural issues at WTAMU campus police are more apparent in comparison to her new job.

“I work in a five-man department right now, and it is the biggest family I’ve ever been part of.” she said. “And for you to walk into that [the WT UPD] building and just feel the tension and just know you weren’t liked because you pissed off Price … I don’t understand that. That doesn’t compute. And it still doesn’t compute to this day that one man holds that much power.”

Although Munsell was not one of the people to file suit against the department, she said it was still important to her to tell her story as a matter of community trust.

“Because of my mom,” Munsell said, “They [community members] trust the police, when they call 911. They trust somebody with integrity to show up and do their job.… And for behind the scenes, when you have somebody in chief’s power and sergeant’s power, lieutenant’s power, to be doing what they’re doing, how is that okay? How can the community go, ‘Oh, okay, we can trust them to do their job all the time’? How can they look at the police now?

“To me, we need to be just that much better to prove to the community that… we’re here to help, and we’re gonna do the best we can do.”

She said she hopes that at some point the university will clean up the department, as well as the university system itself.

“I think it needs to be completely cleaned from the inside out,” she said. “And it’s, you know, it’s people above the chief, they also need to be cleaned out, and the system. As a whole, the WT system as a whole was very flawed.

“It just seems that people that have some kind of title think they can abuse that, and I don’t agree with it. I took an oath to protect and have integrity, and it doesn’t seem like some people remember that same oath.”

‘I loved working with these kids on campus, these kids were my life. I absolutely loved my job.’

Like Munsell, former WTAMU PD Det. Sonja Young had previous law enforcement experience before joining the university police department as a patrol officer in November 2017, including having worked in the prison system. Young became a detective in 2021 before transferring into a position at the Title IX office. Young told MyHighPlains.com that her background is in mental health, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Walden University, and that she was working on a master’s degree in counseling through WTAMU as of the summer of 2023.

Young said that she expected to deal with difficult men in the law enforcement field, but the issues that arose from Price were “a whole new level.”

Like Munsell, Young said she experienced “constant berating” from Price and was singled out by him. She said there were instances in which Price criticized her during calls to the point of humiliating her, told other officers around the department that Young was unsafe to be around and heavily questioned officers that Young had trained in a way he did not with other officers.

Young said Price also told her that Burns had lost confidence in her, despite Young having had no conversations with other superiors or negative marks on her employee performance evaluations.

Despite the difficulties, Young said she loved her job and working with the WT students. “I loved working with these kids on campus. These kids were my life. I absolutely loved my job,” she said. “I loved coming up with ways to work with them to educate them. I absolutely loved my job.”

After multiple attempts to report and resolve her difficulties with Price, Young said she submitted a complaint to the Title IX office in September 2021, which joined Munsell’s complaint in kickstarting the investigation.

Young was both a complainant in the investigation and a witness. During that process, she said she told Title IX investigators that she believed she was treated differently because of her gender and that she looked forward to the investigation and the changes that could possibly come from it.

But Young said that she soon felt something was going awry in the investigation because details were leaking to Burns and Price.

“Like, when the chief was coming in,” Young said, “he was having meetings with his secretary and the clerk coordinator, and he’s telling them stuff about the investigation – details about our investigation and sharing it with Aaron Price… that [Price] and these people shouldn’t even know about.”

Young said she believed the information was being leaked by the WT Office of the General Counsel and that numerous officials with the WTAMU police and WTAMU were against the investigation.

Her feeling was only intensified, Young said, in January 2022, when Ecker was taken off the investigation and Burns made a comment in the UPD office – according to Young, as well as court documents from Ecker and Ferrara-Faltinek – that, “When all this is over, bodies are going to be stacked, starting across the hall.”

Young said that “as soon as that happened [Ecker was taken off the investigation and it was transferred to SECO Investigator Trisha Ford], I knew exactly what was going to happen. They found in favor of Price. Now, she [Ecker] was fired, she was terminated… and they started getting into people. I transferred out because I was, from where I stood, I was next on the chopping block.”

Price would also call her at “random hours” in the wake of the investigation, Young said, impacting her sleep and her stress level. She described that during her last year and a half with the department, “it was like I was put on psychological warfare.”

Young transferred in 2022 to the Title IX office, where she served as a compliance coordinator. But she said she felt it wasn’t only the Title IX investigation that seemed unethical.

“So I transferred to Title IX, and then I started seeing stuff that was unethical…” Young said. “And I got written up for unethical behavior because I mentioned some [unethical] stuff I saw that was happening. So basically, I saw something that was happening, and I rated [reported an individual] for an unethical behavior. And then like two months later, I was asked to leave.”

Young said she thinks that firing was in part because of her involvement in the Title IX investigation into the WTAMU Police Department. She said the entire WTAMU experience damaged her mental and physical health.

When she spoke with MyHighPlains.com, Young said she had been having difficulty getting a job despite her experience and credentials. She said she felt her troubles continued because of retaliation against her involvement with the Title IX investigation, which has continued to impact her and others.

“So my anxiety meds were increased. I didn’t sleep for the last two years. I had to be put on sleep medication,” Young said, before becoming emotional during the interview. This interview came after she had spent months decompressing. “I’m a very hard worker. And I absolutely loved my job – that was my dream job.”

Still, Young insisted she felt it was important to talk about her experience and tell her story, to raise awareness about the alleged institutional troubles in the department and the university.

“Because if a female is wanting to go work for that department, they need to know what they’re getting involved in.” Young said. “I don’t want any other female to go through this.

“You know, I hate to say it, but this is what it’s looking like to be. Because you can go back years before I even worked there, and you will find that there’s a line of females that he [Price] has done this to. Why? I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s because he doesn’t want females in his department, or if you’re female and you stand up to him, and he does it like an ego thing.… You just can’t say no to him. What does that say about the university?

“It’s scary. Because what does it say about the president? Like, are you going to keep letting this happen? You’re going to keep letting the chief of police do this? I mean, what does it say? Because if you make six figures and you have a title, does that mean you can be unethical? Because if you don’t make six figures and you don’t have a title, you see something about unethical behavior, you get fired. That’s what’s happening. That’s what’s happening to me and my friends.

“I hope somebody’s held accountable. This isn’t fair. I mean, I know life’s not fair – but there’s got to be a point that something happens.… I didn’t get into law enforcement for integrity to be questioned constantly, you know? This is ridiculous.”

The fallout of the Title IX investigation

A timeline of the events surrounding the 2021 Title IX investigation and the fallout that occurred in the ensuing months. This timeline was compiled using court documents, interviews, 2021 Title IX investigation documents, interviews and correspondence from former WTAMU Title IX Director Georganna Ecker, former WTAMU Police Department Detective Nathan Crawford, WTAMU Police Department Lieutenant Barbara Ferrara-Faltinek, former WTAMU Police Department Officer Allison Munsell, and Former WTAMU Police Department Detective Sonja Young.

August 2021

Aug. 25 – Officer Allison Munsell files a Title IX complaint about experiencing hostile, unfair treatment and possible sex discrimination at the hands of then-Patrol Sergeant Aaron Price.

Aug. 31 – Then-WTAMU Detective Nathan Crawford, WTAMU Lieutenant Barbara Ferrara-Faltinek, then-WTAMU Officer Allison Munsell, then-WTAMU Detective Sonja Young, and 13 members of the WTAMU police department and WTAMU staff are interviewed by Title IX investigators for West Texas A&M University. Former WTAMU Title IX Director Georganna Ecker – who was responsible for the investigation – said in her court-submitted timeline that during the 17 initial interviews conducted during the investigation, it was indicated that WTAMU Police Chief Burns and then-WTAMU Lieutenant Zachary Nethery were aware of complaints of discrimination and harassment against Price, but that Price “is considered as untouchable and in with upper management.”



September 2021

Sept. 3 – Detective Sonja Young files a Title IX complaint about experiencing hostile, unfair treatment and possible sex discrimination at the hands of then-Patrol Sergeant Aaron Price. Ecker contacts A&M Office of General Counsel attorney Brian Bricker to inform Bricker about the possibility that Burns knew about discrimination from Price but did not act on it. Ecker says Bricker insisted that he knew Burns wouldn’t tolerate such a thing. Ecker says in the submitted timeline that she believes there is a conflict of interest regarding the investigation because of the relationship between Bricker and Burns.

Sept. 20 – Former WT UPD Officer Simona Cruz files a Title IX complaint about experiencing hostile, unfair treatment and possible sex discrimination at the hands of then-Patrol Sergeant Aaron Price.

Sept. 30 – Sergeant Aaron Price is put on paid administrative leave by the Title IX office. Ecker notes in her submitted timeline that this was because of a report that a witness was made uncomfortable when Price asked about the Title IX investigation. The Title IX office notifies Lt. Nethery that it will investigate him for Failure to Report complaints of gender discrimination at the hands of Price.



October 2021

Oct. 6-7 – Ecker is told to “stand down” on Nethery investigation by WTAMU Office of General Counsel attorney David Halpern. Ecker says in her submitted timeline that she discussed the process for Failure to Report policy with Bricker and fellow OGC attorney Rick Olshak. Normal procedure would be to file a police report and possible criminal charges against Nethery for the failure to report, but Ecker says she was told by the OGC attorneys to wait until the conclusion of the Title IX investigation.

Oct. 13 – Ecker says in her submitted timeline that she was contacted by Canyon Police Chief Steve Brush and Canyon City Manager Joe Price regarding a citizen’s email to the city manager’s office that stated Nethery was under investigation for Failure to Report. Joe Price also contacted Ecker’s and Burns’ supervisor, Randy Rikel, about the email. Ecker says Rikel expressed concern to her that the investigation on Nethery was damaging Nethery’s chances to become the new Canyon Police Captain, a position for which he had been recently interviewed.



November 2021

Nov. 3 – Nov. 12 – Ecker files the initial Title IX draft report to Bricker for review. The report is 29 printed pages long and includes an overview of the complaints submitted, records of all interviews conducted during the investigation, a directory of 10 evidentiary exhibits, and the initial findings of the investigation. The report outlines a pattern of Price contributing to a hostile work environment as well as unfair scheduling, disciplinary, and promotional habits favoring male officers over female officers, inconsistencies with Price’s time reporting, and discriminatory language. In her submitted timeline, Ecker says, “In my experience and based on the information gathered during the investigation, I believe [Sgt. Aaron] Price would have been found responsible (based on preponderance of the evidence) for at least one charge of gender discrimination, which is automatic termination.” Ecker also notes that Price allegedly falsified his time card records to the extent that there should have been a criminal investigation or at least an internal investigation when Nethery was first told of the allegation.

Nov. 22 – Rikel tells Ecker that he met with WT President Walter Wendler and members of the A&M System Ethics Compliance Office and OGC, and tells Ecker to copy him on all future Title IX matters. Ecker says in her submitted timeline that she found it odd that Rikel never told her that he and Wendler were traveling to the main A&M campus in College Station, and that she was not invited to the meeting.



December 2021

Dec. 6 – Ecker says in her submitted timeline she is given an ultimatum by Bricker to drop the Nethery investigation. Ecker says that Bricker told her that then-UPD Detective Nathan Crawford and Dispatcher Delanie Underwood had knowledge of alleged discrimination against other officers that they had not reported to the Title IX office. Ecker writes in her submitted timeline: “Bricker said there’s two options – dismiss the case on Nethery or file cases on those who had knowledge of alleged discrimination. I told Bricker it didn’t seem right launching cases on officers who were willing to talk [Crawford, Underwood] and divulge other concerns within the department but I never said I wouldn’t open cases on Crawford and Underwood.”

Dec. 7 – Rikel and Bricker tell Ecker that the case be transferred to the A&M System Ethics Compliance Office, after Bricker raises an issue with Rikel about Ecker’s report. Ecker transfers the case to SECO, where it is assigned to SECO Investigator Trisha Ford Ecker writes in her submitted timeline: “I believe Bricker and Rikel were trying to discredit me and the TIX investigation due to the information obtained during the investigation and how it would make UPD and WTAMU appear in a negative light.”

December 2021 – According to his wife, WTAMU Lieutenant Barbara Ferrara-Faltinek, WTAMU Officer Jerry Faltinek heard Burns reference Ecker and the Title IX office in a negative light when the investigation was shifted to SECO: “That’s what you get when you mess with the big dog.”

Dec. 17 – Ecker emails A&M Chancellor John Sharp to outline concerns about a cover-up of the Title IX investigation by individuals including Burns, Bricker, and Rikel, stating she feared termination for speaking out about how the investigation was being handled and the possible conflicts of interest due to the relationships between Burns, Bricker, and Rikel. Ecker says she never received a response. WTAMU court filings denied that Ecker did not receive a response, though there was no detail included on what the response was or when it was sent.

Dec. 19 – Ecker files a separate ethics complaint with the Texas A&M University system about WTAMU Assistant Police Chief Robert Byrd’s alleged failure to report a student’s sexual harassment allegations against a member of the police department. Ecker says that the Title IX office was not informed of the allegations until they were reported by the student’s campus employment supervisor, even though there was evidence that Byrd was aware. Ecker writes in her submitted report that she does not believe this was ever investigated, and believes that SECO, OGC and Burns did not follow up on it because of the possible Title IX violations by the WTAMU police department.



January 2022

Jan. 12 – Byrd investigates Munsell for allegedly running a license plate check in October for personal reasons. Munsell told Ecker she believed it was Burns, Byrd, Nethery and/or Price who filed the complaint against her as retaliation for the Title IX Investigation.

Jan. 13 – Ecker and Munsell claim that Burns told WT UPD Dispatcher Zayne Hunt that he (Burns) was going to “stack bodies” in regard to the Title IX investigation. Ecker claims she and Title IX Investigator Clarissa Streater took Burns’ statement as a physical threat of retaliation, and that he could also have them fired. Ecker told both Rikel and Sharp about her concerns regarding the threat.

Jan. 19 – Burns moves to an off-campus office. Ecker says in her submitted timeline that SECO Investigator Trisha Ford told her Burns’ statement about “stacking bodies” did not meet the definition of retaliation because he had not done anything, but Ecker disagreed and argued that threats are considered retaliation according to A&M’s own definition in its employee handbook.



February 2022

February 2022 – Ferrara-Faltinek is moved off her career track as an investigator and into an administrative training position by Chief Burns, which she claims was done in retaliation for cooperating with the Title IX investigation.

Feb. 4 – Ecker is suspended by WTAMU and issued a separation agreement. Ecker says in her submitted timeline that Human Resources personnel did not tell her why she was being put on suspension with pay, and that she “asked several times and was finally told because of “lack of trust” with no further explanation.”

Feb. 14 – Price returns to work in uniform and Burns returns to campus.

Feb. 17 – Ecker hires Houston employment attorney David Holmes, who emails Sharp and Wendler.

Feb. 25 – Nethery resigns amid the investigation against him for the alleged Failure to Report. Ecker said in the submitted timeline that the investigation later found him responsible for the charge.

Feb. 28 – Ecker says in the submitted timeline that she sent an email to Randall County District Attorney Robert Love and advised of retaliation, but received no response.

March 2022

March 1 – Ecker does not sign the separation agreement, which had offered her $11,000 for her agreement not to sue the university. Ecker is informed of her official termination by WTAMU HR Director Warren Pitt, after initially joining WTAMU in the summer of 2019.

March 22 – OGC Attorney David Halpern claims to Ecker’s attorney that she was terminated for lack of skills, but offered no documentation.

March 31 – Then-WTAMU Officer Kensley Nutt is suspended with pay by WTAMU amid an investigation for omitting marriage information on her initial employment application. Nutt tells Ecker she believes this is in retaliation for cooperating with the Title IX investigation.

April 2022

April 6 – SECO files the second draft of the Title IX investigation report. Ecker wrote in her submitted timeline: “I later received the completed investigation report by Trisha Ford which significantly varied from the original draft report and much of the original information had been removed and replaced.”

April 7 – Nutt is fired for allegedly omitting marriage information on her initial employment application. Nutt files a complaint of discrimination and retaliation against Burns with SECO, claiming she was fired and targeted because of her participation in the Title IX investigation as well as her gender and sexual orientation.

April 15 – Ecker files a report with the US Department of Education Office of Civil Rights and the Texas Attorney General’s Office about WTAMU allegedly retaliating against her for the Title IX investigation.

April 21 – Young is given a written reprimand after transferring to the WTAMU Title IX office. Young told MyHighPlains.com that she was written up, “because I mentioned some [unethical] stuff I saw that was happening.”

April 24 – Ecker files a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Department of Justice, and Texas Department of Public Safety about WTAMU allegedly retaliating against her for the Title IX investigation.

April 27 – Ecker says in her submitted timeline she was informed the Texas Rangers won’t investigate because of her husband’s position in the Rangers division.

April 30 – Ecker files a report with DOJ Civil Rights Division about WTAMU allegedly retaliating against her for the Title IX investigation.

May 2022

May 4 – Ecker says in her submitted timeline that she was told by the DPS Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit that they referred her complaint to the Amarillo FBI office for review. However, she was later told by the Amarillo FBI that while the case was presented to an out-of-county district attorney, it was still not accepted. Ecker was not given specifics as to why.

May 2022 – Ecker says in her submitted timeline that she was informed that Nethery was listed as a reserve officer for WTAMU. Ecker files a TAMUS EthicsPoint complaint stating that Nethery was found responsible for Failure to Report, but was allowed by Burns to remain an employee in a reserve capacity outside of university policy. Ecker writes in her submitted timeline: “This was another example of Burns showing favoritism and sweeping the TIX cases under the rug.”



June 2022

June 2022 – Munsell resigns from WTAMU due to what she told MyHighPlains.com was continued retaliation and worsening of workplace conditions.

June 17 – An SECO investigator issues a memo regarding Nutt’s complaint against Burns, with a summary report noting that the SECO investigation did not find enough evidence to support Nutt’s claims.

June 20 – Ferrara-Faltinek files a complaint with the US Office of Civil Rights.

July 2022

July 2022 – Crawford files a Title IX complaint, and later states in lawsuit filings that nothing was done in response to it.

July 13 – The SECO issues a decision letter for Nutt’s retaliation complaint against Burns, finding that Burns was “Not Responsible” for violating the A&M University System civil rights policies.

August 2022

August 2022 – Crawford says in lawsuit filings that he was targeted by WT and the A&M System with a disciplinary proceeding that stemmed from Crawford’s alleged failure to report the sexual harassment and sex discrimination claims in the Title IX investigation.

September 2022

Sept. 6 – Ferrara-Faltinek says in lawsuit filings that she was blamed by Burns and Byrd for anonymous complaints against Burns, and threatened with firing. Ferrara-Faltinek says in lawsuit filings that Burns said directly that if he found out she filed a complaint, she would be fired.

October 2022

October 2022 – Crawford allegedly overheard Burns discussing Crawford’s involvement in the Title IX investigation. Crawford recorded Burns’ comments and reported them to the university system.

Oct. 13 – Ferrara-Faltinek’s Office of Civil Rights complaint is referred to the EEOC, which sends WT a copy of the complaint.

January 2023

January 2023 – Ferrara-Faltinek says in lawsuit filings she was passed over for a promotion in favor of an employee with “significantly inferior credentials and training for the position.”

February 2023

Feb. 6 – Crawford put on paid suspension for the October 2022 recording of Burns’ comments. Crawford claims WT threatened him with administrative and criminal charges, though the Texas Rangers said the recording was legal and declined to investigate the case.

March 2023

March 2023 – Ecker files a federal lawsuit against West Texas A&M University and the A&M University System.

March 6 – Ferrara-Faltinek files a separate charge of discrimination with the EEOC.

May 2023

May 2023 – Crawford resigns from WT after being, as he said in lawsuit filings, “worn down by the ongoing retaliation,” and because it was “apparent that Chief Burns would eventually find a way to get him fired.”

June 2023

June 21 – Ecker’s federal lawsuit is issued a scheduling order. The parties involved in Ecker’s lawsuit are ordered to mediate the case on or before Dec. 15, 2023, and otherwise be prepared for trial on or before July 15, 2024.

June 20-June 22 – Crawford files a charge of discrimination with the EEOC and is issued a right to sue letter.

June 30 – Ferrara-Faltinek is issued a right-to-sue letter from the EEOC.

September 2023

Crawford files a federal lawsuit against West Texas A&M University and the A&M University System.

Ferrara-Faltinek files a federal lawsuit against West Texas A&M University.

October 2023