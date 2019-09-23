“The Voice” Returns!

(NBC) — The new fall TV season starts Monday with long-time musical favorite “The Voice” and the debut of legal drama “Bluff City Law.”

The search for singing talent brings Gwen Stefani back to the big red chair on “The Voice,” where she’ll be competing against longtime boyfriend and fellow coach Blake Shelton.

The fight to find great singers gives way to a father and daughter’s fight for justice in “Bluff City Law.”

After the first round of auditions there, a Memphis civil rights attorney played by Jimmy Smits convinces his corporate attorney daughter, played Caitlin McGee, to come back to his firm.

“I think it’s a complicated relationship and what’s happened between us is very deep-seeded,” McGee says.

As they iron out their issues, they’re also trying to help others fight the battle through their legal ones.

“What we’re doing and portraying, our characters, are very inspirational, aspirational,” Smits says.

Read more, here.

