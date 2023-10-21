WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The good news is that rain chances are back in the forecast for most of the week. Though, we still have another warm day ahead on Sunday with a high of 91 and low of 68. Cloudy skies will be the trend through Wednesday along with closer to average temperatures by Tuesday with a high of 79 and low of 66.

As hurricane Norma continues it’s trek toward northern Mexico and toward the U.S. southwestern states, remnants of the low, once it weakens, will still be strong enough to hold together over the Southern Rockies, mixed with a low level jet and southerly moist winds. This will create a potentially good rainfall event for us, primarily, Tuesday and Wednesday. While chances will continue through the remainder of the week into next weekend.