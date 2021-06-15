The weird Father’s Day gift each state is buying this year

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you want to buy dad something DIFFERENT for Father’s Day, one list has a lot of that.

The website SimplyCodes.com looked at the Father’s Day gifts people are searching for this year, and came up with the one each state is buying more than other states.

A few states ARE looking for traditional dad stuff:

Alabama — fishing gear

— fishing gear Arkansas — cologne

— cologne Massachusetts — beer gift boxes

— beer gift boxes Michigan — personalized mugs and t-shirts

— personalized mugs and t-shirts Oklahoma — hot sauce

— hot sauce Rhode Island — books

— books West Virginia — Birkenstocks.

Other states are looking for less-traditional dad gifts:

Hawaii — cold press juicers

— cold press juicers Indiana — flavor-infusing water bottles

— flavor-infusing water bottles New York — plants

— plants New Jersey — “random colorful things”

— “random colorful things” New Mexico — “rustic, manly jewelry”

And here are the most ODDBALL things we’re buying: