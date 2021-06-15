The weird Father’s Day gift each state is buying this year

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you want to buy dad something DIFFERENT for Father’s Day, one list has a lot of that.
The website SimplyCodes.com looked at the Father’s Day gifts people are searching for this year, and came up with the one each state is buying more than other states.
A few states ARE looking for traditional dad stuff:
- Alabama — fishing gear
- Arkansas — cologne
- Massachusetts — beer gift boxes
- Michigan — personalized mugs and t-shirts
- Oklahoma — hot sauce
- Rhode Island — books
- West Virginia — Birkenstocks.
Other states are looking for less-traditional dad gifts:
- Hawaii — cold press juicers
- Indiana — flavor-infusing water bottles
- New York — plants
- New Jersey — “random colorful things”
- New Mexico — “rustic, manly jewelry”
And here are the most ODDBALL things we’re buying:
- Connecticut — shorts with built-in underwear
- Idaho — pillows that look like sports jerseys
- Kansas — “pill for limitless brainpower”
- Maryland — George Washington memorabilia
- Tennessee — stuff from the Cracker Barrel store
- Utah — four-way volleyball sets
- Texas — luxury toothpicks
- Virginia — laser-engraved beef jerky.