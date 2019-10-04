The Wichita County Veterans Service Office to open on October 15

News
Posted: / Updated:
Veteran Affairs_1467058275933.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Veterans Service Office will be open from 8:00 am to 12 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The office will have Texas Veterans Commission Counselor John Rollins and Wichita County Veterans Service Officer Tim Murdock.

Mr. Rollins has returned to TVC, is an experienced counselor while Mr. Murdock is new, and is participating in on the job and on-line training.

In addition, Ms. Priscilla Rollins will be at the Sheppard Air Force Base TVC Office, part-time at the County Veterans Office, and at the Texas Workforce Commission Office.

Both Ms. Rollins and Mr. Murdock will be in training for a minimum of one year while pursuing their TVC accreditation.

Once accredited they will be able to more productively deal with on-line veterans records.

While the office will submit claims to the Texas Veterans Commission, they are not the decision-makers.

The office is located on the second floor of the Wichita County Annex at 600 Scott Street and you may call 940-716-8599.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami University in Ohio suspends all fraternities"

Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!"

NCSU professor, NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "NCSU professor, NBC News"

Firedog NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firedog NBC"

Cat vs snake NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat vs snake NBC news"

Jacob Murphy child endagerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacob Murphy child endagerment"

Altus, 15-year-old faces first degree robbery charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus, 15-year-old faces first degree robbery charge"

"Junior Detectives" rescue missing woman

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Junior Detectives" rescue missing woman"

Dewalt utility bar recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dewalt utility bar recall"

King arthur flour recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "King arthur flour recall"

carve new fruits this season

Thumbnail for the video titled "carve new fruits this season"

TX grandmother fights back against car thieves

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX grandmother fights back against car thieves"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News