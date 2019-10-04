The Wichita County Veterans Service Office to open on October 15

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Veterans Service Office will be open from 8:00 am to 12 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The office will have Texas Veterans Commission Counselor John Rollins and Wichita County Veterans Service Officer Tim Murdock.

Mr. Rollins has returned to TVC, is an experienced counselor while Mr. Murdock is new, and is participating in on the job and on-line training.

In addition, Ms. Priscilla Rollins will be at the Sheppard Air Force Base TVC Office, part-time at the County Veterans Office, and at the Texas Workforce Commission Office.

Both Ms. Rollins and Mr. Murdock will be in training for a minimum of one year while pursuing their TVC accreditation.

Once accredited they will be able to more productively deal with on-line veterans records.

While the office will submit claims to the Texas Veterans Commission, they are not the decision-makers.

The office is located on the second floor of the Wichita County Annex at 600 Scott Street and you may call 940-716-8599.