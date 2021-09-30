The wild weather history of Austin City Limits

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Austin City Limits kicks off Oct. 1st with major headliners performing such as George Straight, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish.

However, mother nature will once again be attempting to steal the show. Thunderstorms are in the forecast for every day this weekend, creating a perfect setup for a sloppy stampede of music fans attempting to stay dry and safe from lightning, gusty winds, etc.

Temperatures will be in the middle 80s for the afternoon with lows falling to near 70 degrees.

This would not be the first time that weather conditions took center stage for the music festival. Megan the Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” would have been a good fit for the 2005 festival rather than this year.

Temperatures soared to 107 degrees on Sunday, Sept. 25th. Conditions that year were incredibly hot and dry, so much so that the festival was coined as the “ACL Dust Bowl”.

As windy, dusty conditions prompted fans to wear masks outside. This was due to Austin being on the dry, windy side of Hurricane Rita.

This is the time of the year that we see more upper-level systems swinging through from the west and north. This provides Texas with an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity in late September and into October, the same time as the festival!

This caused multiple moments of “singing in the rain” during years past.