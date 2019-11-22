Theater Employees Fired After “Harriet” Profiling Incident

LOUISIANA (WDSU) — AMC Theatres has fired three employees after an incident happened during a screening of “Harriet.”

A lawyer representing the 504 Queens, a nonprofit organization, mailed a letter to AMC on November 7 detailing the incident.

According to the letter 15 members of the charity claimed they were discriminated against after three employees publicly profiled them during the screening of the film.

The letter details multiple incidents of employees interrupting the screening to ask different members of the charity to verify their ticket purchases and seating assignments.

According to the letter, two different workers and a kitchen staff member approached the group during the two-hour film.

At one point one of the employees stopped the movie and turned the lights on during the film, prompting other people attending the movie to demand one of the 504 Queens members exit the screening.

