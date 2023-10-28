WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Cold and wet conditions will continue through tomorrow. A passing cold front tonight (Saturday) will leave its mark on Texoma as colder air filters in across the area. As skies begin to clear by late Sunday early Monday, morning lows will start to be very close, if not below the freezing point. Otherwise, highs and lows will gradually begin to climb back close to average by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Showers will continue through Sunday and Sunday night with gradual clearing into Monday morning at which point, there’s a small possibility of a little ice close to southern and southeastern counties around 6-7am.

As the reinforcing cold front moves through the area tonight (Saturday), much colder temperatures, both high and low, will settle in across Texoma. By Tuesday (Halloween) and Wednesday morning, freezing temperatures will be spread across all of Texoma. The clearing of clouds means no insulation from the cold night air. This truly is the year for Trick or Treat, if you dare! Yikes!