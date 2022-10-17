(NEXSTAR) – As you drive into Texas, you’ll be greeted with a sign that says “Drive friendly – the Texas way.” Despite that encouragement, distracted, dangerous and drunk driving frequently result in death around the state.
The Texas Department of Transportation called the number of deadly crashes “a real crisis in our state.” On average, 11 people died every day of 2021 in crashes on Texas roads, the department said. The state hasn’t seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
A recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state’s 680,000 miles of road are the most dangerous.
MoneyGeek plotted out the locations of more than 10,000 fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in Texas.
The study found three of the 10 deadliest five-mile stretches are in Dallas. The Texas 12 Loop alone had 42 fatal crashes in a two-year period, MoneyGeek found. Roadways in Houston, Austin, suburbs of Dallas and Forth Worth also made the list.
The 10 deadliest roads in Texas, according to MoneyGeek’s analysis, are:
10. I-45 in Houston, from Route 5 to Exit 50
9. I-20 through Fort Worth, Forest Hill and Kennedale
8. TX-183 through Irving, Forth Worth and Euless
7. Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway (I-635) through Mesquite and Garland
6. I-45 in Houston, between Airtex Drive and Mt. Houston Road
5. Texas 12 Loop in Dallas
4. I-35 in Austin, between exit 244 and the Rte. 290 interchange
3. Tomball Parkway (TX-249) in Northwest Houston
2. Marvin D. Love Freeway (Hwy. 67) in South Dallas
1. I-35E in Dallas, between downtown and Dallas Love Field
The analysis also took a look at what caused the most deadly crashes in Texas. It found 25% of accidents involved drunk driving. The second-leading cause of crashes was distracted driving, followed by weather conditions.