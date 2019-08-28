Thief reports burglary

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — In Washington state, a man calls the police to report his truck stolen, while allegedly performing a theft of his own at a store nearby.

Surveillance video shows a man running across the parking lot to chase after a red Chevy pick-up truck pulling away.

Police say the driver William Kelley left the keys on the seat, creating a crime of opportunity.

While investigating what happened, cops figured out Kelley was actually robbing a store across the street at the time.

He was taken into custody and charged for the alleged burglary.

As for the person who robbed him, they still haven’t located him, or the truck.