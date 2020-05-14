Third COVID-19 related death, 13 new cases reported in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a third death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche County on Thursday morning.

State-wide, Oklahoma reported six more deaths Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths state-wide to 284.

Eight deaths have now been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, one in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Additionally, the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Thursday, brining the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 197.

Overall, 73 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Comanche County in the past three days.

This stems from an outbreak of coronavirus at Comanche County Detention Center in Lawton, where over 100 inmates and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to state health officials, all inmates and staff are now being tested, leading to the spike in cases in the county.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 4,852 on Wednesday to 4,962 on Thursday, an increase of 110 cases across the state.

13 new recoveries were also reported by the OSDH, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Comanche County to 99.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Jackson County and Tillman County each reported one new COVID-19 case, and Jefferson County reported one new recovery.

All other counties remained unchanged from Wednesday.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

3 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries (1 New)

22 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

21 Recoveries

21 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

1 Death

17 Recoveries

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

3 Recoveries

21 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

1 Death

2 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

