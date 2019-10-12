Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The final of three defendants in a former cold case murder has finally been sentenced, just a little more than six years since she was arrested.

Rebecca Hernandez’s murder trial was specially set for Oct. 21, but she opted for a plea deal for 15 years for the lesser charge of manslaughter. She will receive credit for about 6.5 years of jail time. She is the third of the suspects in the death of Nichalaus Shaffer of Waco to be sentenced.

The other two defendants charged in the case previously accepted plea agreements.

The death was a cold case for several years until the arrest of Hernandez’s sister Leslie Acosta in 2013.

Hernandez was then also arrested, followed by the third suspect Corey Raiford.

Police officers said Acosta told them Shaffer was killed because he cheated on a drug deal, and his body was dumped in a ditch off River Road.

Raiford and Acosta pleaded guilty and got 35 and 25 years respectively.