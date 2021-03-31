Third stimulus checks: Non-filers should see payment on April 7

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(KVEO) — On Tuesday, the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department announced that Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who do not normally file a tax return can expect their stimulus payments on April 7.

The IRS says the majority of the payments will be electronic and will arrive in the form of direct deposits and payments to existing Direct Express cards.

Tuesday’s update is for those federal beneficiaries who did not file their taxes in 2019 or 2020 and didn’t update IRS records using the Non-Filers tool.

“IRS employees are working tirelessly to once again deliver Economic Impact Payments to the nation’s taxpayers as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Our teams immediately began processing data we received last week for federal benefit recipients.”

The IRS said they started working with other federal agencies last year to begin adding beneficiaries who didn’t file taxes to the roll of stimulus check recipients.

“This action – which had never occurred in previous stimulus efforts – minimized risk and burdens for the American public during the pandemic,” according to the release. “Due to regular changes in the federal benefits population, the IRS needed to receive updated information this month from other government agencies.”

IRS added that the Get My Payment tool will not be updated until April 3-4 for federal beneficiaries who are expecting a payment next week.

“The IRS continues to review data received for Veterans Affairs (VA) benefit recipients and expects to determine a payment date and provide more details soon,” the news release states. “Currently, the IRS estimates that Economic Impact Payments for VA beneficiaries who do not regularly file tax returns could be disbursed by mid-April. VA beneficiary payment information will be available in the Get My Payment tool at a future date.”

Federal benefit payments automatic for most

The IRS noted that most people who are receiving federal benefits and are eligible for a stimulus check don’t have to do anything to receive their economic payments, which will be delivered automatically.

Beneficiaries who don’t usually file taxes many need to file a 2020 tax return to give the IRS their information to receive stimulus checks for dependents, however. Those people who need to file taxes should do so as soon as possible, the IRS says.

Stimulus checks have already been going out to those federal beneficiaries who file taxes regularly.

IRS reminder for those who may be eligible

Americans who don’t normally file a tax return and don’t receive federal benefits – such as people experiencing homelessness, the rural poor or others – may still qualify for the stimulus check, the IRS emphasized.

Those eligible to receive the payment who didn’t get a first or second Economic Impact Payment or got less than the full amounts might be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, but a 2020 tax return is needed.