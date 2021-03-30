This eating habit could lead to premature death, study finds

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Ordering pizza three times a week perhaps isn’t the healthiest lifestyle choice, and a new study confirms it.

Published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey 1999-2014 found that eating out or ordering too much delivery might be causing conditions that contribute to premature death.

We’ve known for a long time that restaurant food is full of salt and butter and high in calories. That’s why many of us love it.

But researchers found that people who eat out that much have a 49% higher risk of premature death. They were also 65% more likely to die of cancer.

“Frequent consumption of meals prepared away from home is significantly associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality,” the study states.

Researchers tracked 35,084 people aged 20 or older who frequently eat restaurant food to assess the risk. Everyone in the study said they ate at least two meals a day from restaurants.

The study didn’t specify a “safe” amount of restaurant food consumption, but for most Americans, the answer is to try to eat out less or look for restaurants with healthier options.

The study acknowledged that “evidence on the association between eating meals away from home and long-term health outcomes is still limited.”