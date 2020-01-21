“This is God at work”: Gun buyback runs out of cash

PENNSYLVANIA (WPXI) — A Pennsylvania church’s gun buyback program drew a much bigger crowd than expected Monday.

The gun buyback at Pittsburgh’s Holy Cross Episcopal Church held in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day ran out of money in less than an hour, paying out over $5,000.

Program officials said they were offering $100 per gun turned in, with no questions asked.

Church leaders were partnering with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Homewood Ministries to put on the program. Last November, there was a double homicide right outside of the church.

