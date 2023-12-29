HOUSTON (KIAH) — It may be close, but Houston likely stays above freezing Saturday morning. Assuming that’s the case, and with warmer temperatures Sunday, Houston will achieve a rare feat: no freeze in a full calendar year. Houston’s last freeze was on December 26, 2022.

Yes, Houston has a warm climate, but going an entire calendar year (Jan 1 to Dec 31) without a freeze is very rare! The last time that happened was in 1956. Of course, using weather records for the calendar year means we’re splitting up each winter.

If you’re wondering if there has ever been an entire winter in Houston without a freeze… there has! The last time that happened was the winter of 1930-1931.

What does the rest of this winter have in store for Houston? Temperature-wise, it isn’t easy to tell. We are in an El Niño pattern, which doesn’t drastically impact our temperatures in the winter. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggests equal chances of above-normal, near-normal, or below-normal temperatures in Houston from January through March.

El Niño typically has more impact on our precipitation, likely bringing wetter than normal conditions in the winter with a more active storm track across the Southern U.S.