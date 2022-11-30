WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Trial for a man charged with a 2012 murder may be delayed again as the district attorney files for a continuance.

Thompson

Clint Thompson, 43, was set to go to trial for murder and manslaughter on Monday for the shooting death of Rocky Buckley, as well as a retrial for an alleged road rage incident in which he went to trial in May and the jury deadlocked on the verdict.

His murder trial was also originally set for last May. On Monday, the D.A. requested the trials be postponed because of problems obtaining some evidence. The evidence pertains to location records from Google that have been subpoenaed without success, even after a warrant was served.

The motion states the defense has no objection to a continuance. Thompson also had pretrial hearings set for tomorrow. Thompson was not charged in Buckley’s death until 2019 when he was indicted for manslaughter, and later that year the charge upgraded to murder.

He is still indicted on both charges and it will be up to the jury which, if either, charge to convict.

In both the shooting and the later road rage case in 2017, claims of self defense were made.

Buckley was shot to death in Thompson’s driveway on Karla Street when Buckley was returning a cooler and an argument ensued.

Buckley’s daughter was sitting in his car and witnessed the shooting. Thompson said he feared for his safety and shot Buckley, and no charges were filed at the time.

In the alleged road rage case, Thompson is accused of pointing a handgun at another driver Aug. 6, 2017 and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After the mistrial in May, the district attorney said both that and the murder-manslaughter cases would be prosecuted.

Thompson has been free on bond since November, 2019.