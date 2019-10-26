Three adults escape structure fire that caused thousands in damages

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is left with second-degree burns and escaped with two others from a structure fire Saturday morning that caused thousands of dollars in damages.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Edward Mawson, Wichita Falls Fire Department firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Harlan Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

One man got second-degree burns to the face but made it out of the house with the other people in the house.

The fire caused about $6,000 in damages to the house and $500 in damage to the contents inside.



Eight units responded to the fire and 19 personnel were on the scene.