Three big recalls announced: Pillsbury flour, El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps, and Ragu pasta sauces

(CNN & NBC News) A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous materials, especially small rocks.

The El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps also contain egg, potato and cheese, and were produced in January by Ruiz Foods Products in Denison, Texas, the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

“The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product,” the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. “FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Anyone who’s bought the products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The products recalled are about 246,514 pounds, and have “best if used by” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020, and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

And for the second time in two weeks, flour is being recalled because of E. coli fears.

This time it’s 4,620 cases of Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour, sold by Hometown Food Company and distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The flour was manufactured by ADM Milling Co. in Buffalo, New York.

The products being recalled have UPC codes of 051500200315, lot codes of either 8342 or 8343 and use by dates of either June 8, 2020 or June 9, 2020.

Customers who have bought the flour are urged not to consume it and to either throw it away or return it to where it was purchased for a refund, a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration said.

Hometown Food Company said it was told by ADM Milling that some wheat used to make two lots of the Pillsbury flour has been link to E. coli illnesses associated with other flour products made by ADM’s Buffalo mill.

Last week, 14,000 cases of flour made by King Arthur Flour Inc. was recalled because of E. coli fears.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. They begin, on average, three to four days after ingesting the bacteria. Most people recover in five to seven days.

So far there have been no reports of illnesses related to use of the flour, the FDA said.

On Saturday, three Ragu sauces were voluntarily recalled because they may contain plastic fragments.

Food company Mizkan America said in a press release that it has not received any consumer complaints or reports of injuries and are recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.” The affected blends were distributed nationwide, and Mizkan has notified retailers that received shipments so they can remove the jars from the shelves.

Consumers should look for the cap codes and best-use-by dates to determine if the sauce need to be tossed.

The recall applies to the following Ragu products:

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGU Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGU Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUNE0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

To receive a coupon for a replacement product, contact Mizkan America’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248.