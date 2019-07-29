Three dead in Garlic Festival shooting

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Three people were killed and 11 more wounded when a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday.

“He just rose his gun up and started spraying out rounds all around,” said witness Ryan Wallace.  

Wallace said the gunman was dressed in tactical gear.

“He had a vest on, had a long sleeve tactical shirt, cargo pants, boots. He was ready to do some damage,” he said.

Police responded in a matter of seconds, killing the gunman, who has not yet been identified.

“Officers were in the area and engaged the suspect in less than a minute.  The suspect was shot and killed,” Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said.  

“We have some witnesses reporting that there may have been a second suspect, but we don’t know if that suspect was engaged in any shooting or may have been in a support role,” Smithee added.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

