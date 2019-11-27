Three injured in Texas chemical plant explosion

PORT NECHES (KPRC/NBC News) — Three people were injured in a massive plant explosion in Port Neches, Texas Wednesday.

The blast sent large amounts of smoke billowing into the air and blew out windows and doors of nearby homes.

“It was like an earthquake for at least two to three seconds and that’s what really threw me off, I was sitting on the ground, I could feel it shaking,” John Nguyen, who lives across the street, said.

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for residents within a half-mile of the plant.

Fire officials are warning people living south of Interstate 10 near the plant to minimize their exposure to the chemical plume by sheltering in place, closing windows and turning off their heating and air conditioning systems.

The plant, operated by TPC Group, makes chemical and petroleum-based products.

Read more: http://bit.ly/35xApES