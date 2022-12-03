WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A multi-vehicle accident sent three people to the hospital Saturday.

According to police, shortly after 4 p.m., officers responded to reports of a injury accident on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass. Firefighters, and emergency medics responded to the scene.

Three people were transported to the hospital. Fire engines and police cars blocked off a portion of southbound traffic while the wreckage was cleared from the roadway.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening and the cause of the accident is under investigation.