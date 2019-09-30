Three special needs students were honored under the bright Friday Night Lights in Texas

PFLUGERVILLE (KFDX/KJTL) — Three special needs students were honored under the bright Friday Night Lights at Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville.

Chapman Ross, Ari Licon, and Ronnie Brown, who all have Down syndrome, were recognized at their homecoming ceremony.

The school has piloted a special needs program called “Unified Champion Schools.”

It’s a Special Olympics Program on the school’s campus and the goal is to try to embrace inclusion and special education.

Chapman was named the junior prince and Ari and Ronnie won homecoming king and queen.