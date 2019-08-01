Three-year-old Henrietta boy drowns in residential swimming pool

WEATHERFORD (KFDX/KJTL) — Weatherford police said a three-year-old boy from Henrietta drowned in a residential swimming pool last night.

Police responded to a call of a possible drowning, with CPR in progress on the victim at about 8:40 p.m.

The first officer to arrive said the boy was unconscious on the deck next to a backyard pool, and a man was performing CPR.

The officer assisted in the CPR until paramedics arrived.

The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Weatherford.

The victim is identified as three-year-old Rhoman Xavier Quintero of Henrietta.

Police say there are no indications of foul play and it appears to be a tragic accident.