Breaking News
UPDATE: Driver identified in second WFPD high-speed chase in two days

Three-year-old Henrietta boy drowns in residential swimming pool

News
Posted: / Updated:
drowning tragedy_1553377379194.jpg.jpg

WEATHERFORD (KFDX/KJTL) — Weatherford police said a three-year-old boy from Henrietta drowned in a residential swimming pool last night.

Police responded to a call of a possible drowning, with CPR in progress on the victim at about 8:40 p.m.

The first officer to arrive said the boy was unconscious on the deck next to a backyard pool, and a man was performing CPR.
The officer assisted in the CPR until paramedics arrived.

The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Weatherford.

The victim is identified as three-year-old Rhoman Xavier Quintero of Henrietta.

Police say there are no indications of foul play and it appears to be a tragic accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News