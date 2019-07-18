Breaking News
Birmingham officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

Tick-borne illnesses on the rise

News

by: Sarah Dallof

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise according to the Centers for Disease Control, with record numbers reported in recent years.

Lyme Disease is the most well known, but different varieties of ticks transmit a variety of diseases.

Symptoms can include aches, pain, fever, fatigue and muscle weakness. The Lonestar tick’s bite can even cause an allergic reaction to meat.

“Like an anaphylactic response, such as people have when they are allergic to bee stings where your throat closes down, you have difficulty breathing, your lips and tongue swell,” explains Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic.

Experts say to take a look at the CDC’s regional tick maps before you travel, and before you head outside, take precautions.

“If you are going to go walking on a nice wooded trail, stay in the middle of the trail, avoid the tall grasses on the other side,” Dr. Pritt advises.

Wear long sleeves and pants, use insect repellent, and check yourself for ticks regularly. If you spot one: Remove it.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News