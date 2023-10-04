FREDERICK (KFDX/KJTL) — Many parts of Texoma are cleaning up as severe weather moves across the area.

One of the places that was hit the worst today was Frederick, Oklahoma.

The Tillman County Seat saw more than 80-mile-per-hour wind gusts and a thunderstorm that brought heavy rainfall to the area.

Winds took the roofs off of some barns, businesses and homes there. They also caused significant damage to multiple trees and powerlines.

According to local authorities, however, the biggest concern tonight will be getting power restored.

“City of Frederick experienced about 82-mile-per-hour gust come through, along with a thunderstorm that brought down a lot of powerlines,” City Manager Kyle Davis said. “About seven or eight poles that we know of at this moment are down or leaning bad. We had some damage to some area buildings in town, blew out some windows, turned over some buildings.”

“The majority of the town is without power, and we don’t know when that’s going to be restored,” Captain of Frederick Fire Department Lance Whitson said.

Despite the damaging winds, thankfully, city authorities said no injuries or deaths were reported from today’s storms.