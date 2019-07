TILLMAN CO(KFDX/KJTL)- The Tillman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two burglaries that happened on Sunday.

The burglary happened just southwest of Chattanooga.

The pictures below show the suspect’s vehicle eastbound through Chattanooga pulling a trailer loaded with the stolen items.







Officials encourage with information is asked to contact the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office at 580 335 3013.