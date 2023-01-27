OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Following a series of interviews and court documents, we’re getting a more complete picture of what happened to a little girl who is presumed dead.

Two people have been charged in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

As we wait for remains to be identified, the case continues to unfold in court.

December 25, 2022

According to court documents, Alysia Adams told investigators that it all began around midnight on Christmas Day.

Adams claimed that her husband, Ivon Adams, beat 4-year-old Athena and held her up by her arms.

The report states that Athena “was not moving and her eyes were barely open. He then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in the chest. [Athena] never moved after that.”

She told investigators that Ivon left with the child’s body, later returning and saying that he buried her body near a fence line that was near their old property in Grady County.

January 10, 2023

Although court records suggest that Athena had been dead for two weeks, her disappearance wasn’t publicly known until Jan. 10.

Investigators say the case came to light after a postal carrier reported finding Athena’s 5-year-old sister outside of her home in Cyril.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Athena’s 5-year-old sister told the postal carrier that she “had been home alone and she is tired of being alone.”

At that point, the postal carrier reported the incident to police and they got in contact with Alysia Adams.

While speaking to police, the documents state that Alysia Adams asked officers where Athena was.

That’s when they realized the child was missing.

Athena Brownfield.

At that point, a massive search began with volunteers from across the county searching vacant properties, ponds, and fields nearby for any sign of the child.

January 12, 2023

Two days after the search for Athena began, OSBI agents arrested Alysia Adams on two complaints of child neglect.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

“Alysia Adams was arrested today at 4:12pm on two counts of child neglect. The counts are related to the two sisters, 4 and 5, who were in her and her husband’s care,” said Brook Arbeitman, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

January 13, 2023

The next day, authorities confirmed that Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge and a child neglect charge.

Ivon Adams Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

He appeared in Maricopa County Court and waived his right to an extradition trial.

January 16, 2023

Less than a week after she was reported missing, OSBI officials said that the search for Athena Brownfield had turned into a ‘recovery’ mission.

Searchers began using ground penetrating radar to search properties, and crews also started searching bodies of water in Grady County.

January 17, 2023

The next day, OSBI officials confirmed that crews discovered the body of a child in Grady County. The remains were discovered on a property that was associated with the Adams family.

However, investigators could not identify the victim at Athena.

Instead, it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the child.

Also, Alysia Adams appeared before a Caddo County judge for the first time on January 17. Her bond was set at $500,000.

The judge said if she makes bond, Adams will have to wear a GPS monitor.

January 19, 2023

On Jan. 19, online records from the Maricopa County Jail showed that Ivon Adams had been released into the custody of Oklahoma authorities.

January 20, 2023

After arriving in Oklahoma, Ivon Adams had his first court appearance in the state. He is being held without bond.

January 25, 2023

Family, friends, and strangers gathered together to hold a service for Athena Brownfield, even though the remains found have not been identified as hers.

Oklahoma Sen. Roger Thompson officiated the funeral. Thompson said Athena loved her 5-year-old sister Edina, saying the girls were joined at the hip.

Athena is said to have loved to color, sing “Baby Shark,” and play dress up.

Alysia Adams is expected to be back in court sometime in March.