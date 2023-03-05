WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division arrested two after receiving information about a large quantity of methamphetamine being transported to Wichita County.

According to the arrest affidavits, on March 3, 2023, the D.A’s drug division received information that a white Ford Super Duty, occupied by a man and woman, were transporting a large quantity of meth from Oklahoma to Wichita County. They were also told where the truck would be near Sheppard Air Force Base.

The suspects were found and identified as Angelique Marquez-Clark and James Leon Nisbett. Both said they were from Oklahoma and on their way to Arizona. A Wichita County canine deputy was brought to the scene and signaled for the presence of narcotics.

Eight white plastic sacks containing suspected meth were found. The substance tested positive for meth and weighed nearly seven pounds. They also found a 9-millimeter handgun with a 24-round extended magazine also found.

Both were arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. They remained jailed on $100,000 bonds Sunday.