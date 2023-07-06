WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Burn bans are in effect for most of the counties surrounding Wichita County, and while not in a burn ban, the city of Wichita Falls is in a stage one drought.

According to Christopher Bashford, Captain and Public Information Officer for the Wichita West Fire Department, between the grass being dry and ready to burn, as well as the fireworks action over the fourth, all were factors in the enactment of bans in other counties.

One of the issues they face when fighting fires in the country is the ground beneath is still muddy and wet.

“A lot of what we’ve seen is the grass can be completely dry, ready to burn,” Bashford said. “When we get these heavy trucks out into the fields, they sink down because the grass underneath the grass is still muddy and wet.”

When it comes to outdoor fun, Bashford issues caution. Hobbies like grilling and welding are dangerous during a drought, and sparks from either activity could light a fire. Bashford recommends that you have water on hand while doing these activities.

“You always want to be smart when you’re grilling,” Bashford said. “Have the water in hand. Don’t cook in high grass under the covered awning because you don’t want to set your house on fire.”

Bashford mentioned the year has been slow for them. He attributes this to people being less reckless and more cautious and believes if the public continues to use common sense, everyone will remain safe.