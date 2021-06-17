Toastmasters and Backdoor Theatre Improv look forward to future shows

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Toastmasters Club 305 have made it their mission to help Texomans with a fear of public speaking.

To help break the ice, group members are now joining forces with a local improv troupe to make meetings more relaxed and fun.

It’s about getting people to come out of their shell and after a long pandemic, for some fun and a few laughs.

“Getting people are afraid of public speaking, and toastmasters offer people an opportunity to come and grow and develop confidence in doing that in an environment where people care about doing that and want them to succeed,” Britt said.

That’s the advice Toastmasters Vice President for Public Relations Katie Britt had for anyone interested in improv. The class isn’t just for co

“It’s super important for people to be able to speak publicly. Because you want people to hear your message and hear what you saying you want them to listen to you and hear you.”

Skills that backdoor theatre troop leader Jessica Wood say come in handy whether on a lunch date or on a zoom call and when it comes to improv, making mistakes is part of the fun.

“Some of the best things about improv and joining an improv troop. One of the biggest lessons you learn is that it’s okay to fail. It’s okay to get up and say something that doesn’t come outright. Or if you tell a joke and it fails completely. It’s okay,” Wood said.

Along with learning life’s lessons and how to make your self better.

“We have had people stay up and say their name and sit back down. But then after six months of being in a group, they can stand up and talk for 5 minutes. And they’ve grown. And they’ve gotten that job they wanted because before they couldn’t interview.”

So whether on stage or in the boardroom, knowing improv will always be playing its part.