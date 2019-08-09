Today in history for August 9

  1. August 9th, 1945 – The United States drops a second atomic bomb on Japan during World War Two. This time, the target is the city of Nagasaki, where the nuclear blast kills an estimated 74-thousand people. Just days later, Japan surrenders to America and its Allies, bringing World War Two to an end.
  2. 1974 – In Washington, Richard Nixon becomes the first American President to resign, driven from office over the Watergate scandal.
    Vice President Gerald Ford is sworn in as Nixon’s successor. A month later, Ford grants Nixon an unconditional pardon for any offenses that he committed during his time in the White House.
  3. 1969 – Movie actress Sharon Tate and four others are found brutally murdered in her Los Angeles home. Cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers are later convicted of the crime.
  4. 1854 – Henry David Thoreau publishes the literary classic, ‘Walden.’ The work describes Thoreau’s experiences while living near Walden Pond in Massachusetts.
  5. 1964 – Singer and actress Whitney Houston is born in Newark, New Jersey.
  6. 1995 – Musician Jerry Garcia of the rock band The Grateful Dead dies of a heart attack in Forrest Knolls, California. He was 53.

