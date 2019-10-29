Breaking News
Toddler of country singer Ned LeDoux dies in choking accident

Country singer Ned LeDoux confirmed the death of his two-year-old daughter in a statement posted to his Facebook page Sunday.

Haven LeDoux died last week in a choking accident at the singer’s home in the Flint Hills region of Kansas, according to the statement from LeDoux and his wife of 11 years.

“It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two-year-old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home,” the statement said. “The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time.”

LeDoux, the son of rodeo champion Chris LeDoux, shared a photo of his daughter on Sept. 15 with balloons and cupcakes celebrating her second birthday. He and his wife also have a 9-year-old son.

The “Forever a Cowboy” singer released his first full-length studio album in 2017 and will release a new album in November.

The circumstances of Haven’s accident are unclear but unintentional injures were the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4 in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children under the age of 5 are at the greatest risk for choking injury and death, according to the New York Department of Health.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends administering the Heimlich maneuver and calling 911.

