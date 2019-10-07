Toddlers escape Arizona preschool

ARIZONA (NBC News) — A number of toddlers were found walking the streets in Gilbert, Arizona Friday after they reportedly wandered away from a preschool, police said.

The Gilbert Police Department said on Twitter that a gate at Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool “failed,” allowing seven preschoolers to wander away from the school.

All of the children are safe.

Gilbert police were notified of the incident around 9:45 a.m. when three passersby in the area noticed the children and stopped.

Two of the children approached the bike lane on Val Vista Drive when the good Samaritans intervened.

