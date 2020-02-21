‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ gets its own documentary

CALIFORNIA (WTRF) — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk announced on Instagram Tuesday that Pretending I’m a Superman, a documentary about the immortal Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game series, will be premiering at the Mammoth Film Festival on February 29.
“Pretending I’m a Superman” is a new documentary about the THPS series, made by a former producer of the game. First screening will be at @mammothfilmfestival on Feb 29 and I’ll be there with Rodney Mullen and the filmmakers for a panel discussion afterwards. Join us there and/or at the afterparty with @thedownhilljam playing hits from THPS at @mammothrocknbowl. Tickets / info: @thpsfilm or mammothfilmfestival.org 🛹🎮🎬
Pretending I’m a Superman, which takes its name from ska band Goldfinger’s “Superman,” a staple of the original game’s soundtrack, has been in the works since 2016.
The documentary tracks what skateboarding was like before it became mainstream thanks to X-Games and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series
The documentary also features fellow skaters Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, Steve Caballero and many more involved in the popular video game series.
