‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ gets its own documentary

News

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

CALIFORNIA (WTRF) — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk announced on Instagram Tuesday that Pretending I’m a Superman, a documentary about the immortal Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game series, will be premiering at the Mammoth Film Festival on February 29.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Pretending I’m a Superman, which takes its name from ska band Goldfinger’s “Superman,” a staple of the original game’s soundtrack, has been in the works since 2016.

The documentary tracks what skateboarding was like before it became mainstream thanks to X-Games and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series

The documentary also features fellow skaters Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, Steve Caballero and many more involved in the popular video game series.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News