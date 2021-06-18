Top gifts dads want for Father’s Day this year

FILE – In this June 21, 2009 file photo, fans tour in front of the scoreboard in Fenway Park in Boston in celebration of Father’s Day following a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox. The U.S. Census Bureau has released a new report showing more than 60% of the 121 million men in the U.S. are fathers. The data in the report released this week of June 15, 2019, comes from 2014 when the bureau for the first time asked both men and women about their fertility histories. The report says just under three-quarters of fathers are married. Almost 13% of dads are divorced and 8% have never been married. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you are still thinking about what to get for your dad this year, we’ve got you covered. You still have time to get most of the stuff on this list.

Several dads were asked what they want for Father’s Day and we have the results.

TOP 10 THINGS DAD WANT FOR FATHER’S DAY

1. Doing something special with the family, like a hike or going to a pool.

2. A card. It actually tied for first place.

3. Clothes.

4. Something homemade. Especially dads with young kids.

5. Tools.

6. Electronics.

7. Something related to one of his hobbies.

8. A gift certificate for something fun.

9. Having the day to himself. One in nine dads want everyone to leave them alone.

10. Food, beer, wine, or liquor.

Only 3% of dads said they’d love to get flowers.