Sheppard Air Force Base 80th Anniversary celebration kicks off with 5K, soccer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United States Air Force’s premier training installation is celebrating 80 years of producing combat-capable airmen.

Those at Sheppard chose to do that Wednesday, November 10, with a 5K run, international soccer challenge and food.

Sheppard produces tens of thousands of graduates each year and is home to the 82nd Training Wing and the 80th Flying Training Wing.

