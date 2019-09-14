Tourists, locals ride into downtown WF for annual Stroll’n Roll

Texomans and visitors enjoyed a free tour of Wichita Falls museums, art galleries and attractions including the Public Library, Fire and Police Museum, Kemp Center for the Arts, The Museum of North Texas History and so much more.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Trains, trolleys, and shuttles, oh my!

The Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau rode its annual Stroll’n Roll event into Downtown and MSU Saturday.

The Recreation Services Administrator said it’s fun for the whole family, but also brings recognition to local non-profits.

“There’s a whole list of them that are open today and free to citizens to enjoy and find out about them cause a lot of citizens don’t know about these things,” Wichita Falls Recreation Services Administrator Scott McGee said.

Officials said the event brings locals and out-of-towners in each year.

They’re estimating around 1,500 people rolled in this year.

The event is each year on the second Saturday of September.

Click here to see all the participants.

