Town turns out to celebrate 6-year-old’s cancer victory

Sunday became a day of celebration in a Gresham, Oregon neighborhood for a boy who had earned it. 

Six-year-old Jaxson Perkins finished his last intravenous cancer treatment on April 3. He was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia when he was three and a half and has been battling the disease ever since.

Normally there would be a celebration and the ringing of a bell at the hospital at the end of treatment but because of coronavirus that couldn’t happen. The Perkins family couldn’t even go out for a victory dinner. 

Sarah Perkins, Jaxon’s mother, posted on a community page on Facebook, asking simply to borrow a bell for Jaxon to ring at home.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3bZk4My

