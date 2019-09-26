Traffic Alert: a new underground drainage system is being installed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As part of the Kemp-Monroe Drainage Project Phase II, a new underground drainage system is being installed.

This will require the contractor to divert traffic to one side of Kemp Blvd between Ave H and Ave J.

One lane of traffic Northbound and one lane of traffic Southbound will be open through the construction area.

The diversion of traffic on Kemp Blvd will begin Monday, September 30th and last for two months, weather permitting.

Please drive slowly and use caution when traveling in this area.