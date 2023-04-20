WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop in Wichita County led to the arrest of eight people, one of whom was a previously deported felon.

Pedro Garcia, 29, was taken into custody with seven others after a Wichita County Criminal Interdiction Unit made a stop at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 on U.S. 287 near the southbound rest area.

The driver was charged with smuggling persons, while the others were charged with immigration detainers. Authorities said Garcia was a deported felon who had been handled previously for robbery, felony burglary, and felony assault.

U.S. Border Patrol officers are now making a felony case for deportation on Garcia.