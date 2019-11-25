TRAGIC: Human remains believed to be missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard located

AUBURN Ala. (WRBL) – The month-long search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard has ended in tragedy as her probable remains are discovered Monday afternoon in Macon County, Ala. WRBL News 3 has learned.

“I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” said District Attorney Brandon Hughes to News 3.

The remains were found off Macon County Road 2. It was not far from New Hope Baptist Church.

Blanchard’s family has been notified.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN ANIAH BLANCHARD CASE

Wednesday Night- October 23: Blanchard is seen on video at the Chevron Gas Station along South College Street in Auburn, Alabama. The video is the last known image of Blanchard.

Thursday – October 24: Blanchard is reporting missing to the police by her family. Investigators say Blanchard’s SUV is seen traveling in the early morning hours along South College Street in Auburn, Alabama.

Friday Night – October 25: Blanchard’s black Honda CR-V SUV is recovered at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery, Alabama. The vehicle has been damaged. Evidence is recovered from inside the vehicle.

Thursday – October 31: Police confirm first time publicly evidence taken from inside the SUV tested by the Department of Forensic Sciences indicates Aniah Blanchard has been harmed and is a victim of foul play.

Monday – November 6: Police ask public assistance in identifying a person of interest seen on surveillance video inside Auburn Chevron gas station along South College Street at the same time as Blanchard.

Tuesday – November 7: 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed of Montgomery named as the wanted suspect in the Kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard. Yazeed is taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida at 11 p.m.

Friday – November 22: Second suspect in disappearance of Aniah Blanchard arrested identified as Antwain Fisher, AKA Squirmy, charged with Kidnapping 1st degree.

Monday – November 25: Human remains suspected to belong to Aniah Blanchard located in Macon County.