Travel Center Schedule Change for Hotter’N Hell Hundred

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to the closure of key downtown streets for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, the Travel Center will be closing at 2 PM on Friday, August 23.

The Schedule for the Clarence Meuhlberger Center (City of Wichita Falls Travel Center, 306 Scott Street) is as follows:

August 23 – Close at 2 PM, all Greyhound buses for the day will be sent to Flying J on Jacksboro Hwy.

August 24 – ALL Greyhound routes to Flying J.

August 25 – ALL Greyhound routes to Flying J.

ALL Greyhound routes will resume as normal on Monday, August 26th, at the Clarence Muehlberger Center at 306 Scott Street.

All Greyhound passengers must buy or have picked up their tickets before noon on Friday, August 23. If a passenger has purchased a ticket online, it must be printed out or have been purchased as an E-ticket online. You will not be allowed to board any other way.

The Flying J is not responsible for passengers boarding. Please pay attention to the arrival and departing of the buses. Flying J will not be making announcements. They are allowing us to use their parking lot during this event only. The Flying J store rules apply to GH passengers. If you cause problems or disturbances, you will be asked to wait outside.

If you have any problems with travel, please call 1-800-231-2222 and to track your bus you can use your smartphone at bustracker.greyhound.com.

The City’s public transportation, Falls Ride, will relocate transfers from the Travel Center to 5th Street at Midtown Manor. Days effected will be Friday and Saturday.

For more information please contact the Travel Center @ (940) 761-7925 or Falls Ride @ (940) 761-7433