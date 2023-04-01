WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A travel trailer caught fire Friday night, damaging a nearby house.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, around 9:30 p.m., the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a fifth-wheel travel trailer fire on Hirschi Lane.

He said the trailer was parked in a driveway and began to catch the house on fire before it brought under control. The estimated damage to the house was $3,000. The trailer was valued at $3,000 and was a total loss.

Mawson said the trailer was plugged in to an electrical outlet at the front house and was being used for storage. No injuries were reported.