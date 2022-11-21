HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks.
As of Monday, the cheapest gas averages in Texas could be found in Hidalgo County.
According to a AAA report, the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. Hover, prices were well below that price Monday at pumps across Texoma.
Cheapest to most-expensive average gas prices in Texas
For those scrambling to make it to Thanksgiving dinner tables in other cities this week, below is a list of prices for regular unleaded gas prices throughout the state, as of Monday:
- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission: $2.799
- Corpus Christi: $2.816
- Brownsville-Harlingen: $2.821
- Sherman-Denison: $2.831
- Victoria: $2.850
- Laredo: $2.866
- Dallas: $2.917
- San Antonio: $2.922
- Fort Worth-Arlington: $2.933
- Waco: $2.938
- Tyler: $2.988
- Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood: $2.943
- Houston: $2.990
- Austin-San Marcos: $3.006
- Lubbock: $3.007
- Amarillo: $3.009
- Beaumont-Port Arthur: $3.013
- Texarkana: $3.023
- Galveston-Texas City: $3.027
- San Angelo: $3.031
- Longview: $3.032
- College Station-Bryan: $3.087
- Abilene: $3.091
- El Paso: $3.138
- Wichita Falls: $3.148
- Odessa: $3.166
- Midland: $3.212
The state of Texas ranks No. 1 among the Top 10 least expensive markets with prices averaging at $2.99; followed by Georgia ($3.10), Mississippi ($3.12), Arkansas ($3.13), Louisiana ($3.17), Oklahoma ($3.18), Tennessee ($3.20), Alabama ($3.22), South Carolina ($3.22) and Missouri ($3.24), the AAA reported.
How are prices changing in Texas
Prices have been on a downward trend since the summer when the highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.69 in June. This week, Texas gas prices sit at nearly the same averages that drivers would have found a year ago, with the current average only a couple cents cheaper than the $3.01 average in 2021.
Within Texas, though, prices indicate that those traveling in North and West Texas will likely find some of the state’s highest prices. Terrell County holds the highest average for a gallon of gas at $3.89 as of Monday.
Counties in South Texas have the lowest prices, with Hidalgo County being the cheapest at $2.79 as of Monday.