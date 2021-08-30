Tree falling on home causes first confirmed Ida death in Louisiana

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA’s GOES-16 shows lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Louisiana coast, Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021. (NOAA via AP)

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — As Hurricane Ida makes its way through Louisiana, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Sunday evening reported the first death from the massive storm that made landfall earlier near the barrier island of Grand Isle.

Deputies responded to a home off Highway 621 in Prairieville around 8:30 p.m. where a tree had fallen on a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ida made landfall with violent winds of 150 mph.

As of 5:20 a.m. Monday, August 30, Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to weaken as it continues to move inland.

The center of the storm currently sits in the southern part of Mississippi and is expected to move across the state today at about 8 miles an hour.