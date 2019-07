NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) — Sonic Drive-in has created a new drink to help cancer patients experiencing “metal mouth”. It’s a common side effect with people undergoing chemotherapy. They can taste the medicine they are receiving.

The new drink is called the Hope Warrior Slush. It has grape and lemon flavors. The lemon helps offset the metal mouth taste.

Right now, the Hope Warrior Slush is only available at participating Sonic Drive-Ins in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.