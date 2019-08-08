Trial for man charged with killing father of two continues Friday

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Jurors are listening to the interrogation of Donny Davis, 24, in the Clay County courthouse as his trial continues for the alleged killing of a father of two.

Davis charged with manslaughter for the shooting death of Gregory Allen Gray Jr., 30, in May 2016.

Davis was not charged until September 2018, after the first suspect, the victim’s girlfriend, had her murder charge dismissed.

On the stand Thursday was a medical examiner who confirmed blunt force injuries and a gunshot wound to Gray’s chest.

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigator described the shooting scene Wednesday by telling jurors there were three rounds of ammunition on the floor, and that they found a 9 mm handgun with one spent cartridge and six remaining bullets in the magazine.

The investigator said there was drug paraphernalia throughout the home and signs of a struggle.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.